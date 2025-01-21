Left Menu

Trump's Bold Moves: From Criticizing Biden to Pardon Promises

Donald Trump lashed out at Biden over family pardons and promised to revoke 80 of Biden's executive actions. Addressing illegal immigration, he also vowed to free those involved in the January 6 events. Trump's speech was a mix of criticism and pledges for action.

Updated: 21-01-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:36 IST
Trump's Bold Moves: From Criticizing Biden to Pardon Promises
United States President Donald Trump at Capital One Arena (Source: US Network Pool via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

United States President Donald Trump did not mince words as he criticized President Joe Biden over family pardons during an address at the Capital One Arena on Monday. Trump accused Biden of issuing preemptive pardons to his family members, drawing laughs and applause from the audience.

The former president outlined intentions for a swift policy shift, revealing plans to nullify nearly 80 executive acts from the Biden administration, which he labeled as 'destructive and radical.' Trump's rhetoric extended to immigration, blaming Biden's policies for a surge in crime, stating, "Crime in Venezuela is down by 74% because they took their criminals and gave them to us through an open border policy."

In a personal moment, Trump introduced his son, Barron, highlighting his pivotal role in winning the youth vote. Trump, sworn in as the 47th president, prioritized overturning previous administration's orders and addressing the status of January 6 participants, whom he termed as 'hostages.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

