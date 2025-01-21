Left Menu

Attempt to smuggling millions worth of Tobacco thwarted

An attempt to smuggle tobacco into Israel in a quantity of over a ton, while evading tax payment in the amount of approximately 1.7 million Shekels (USD 476,000) was thwarted by Israeli tax authorities.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 21 (ANI/TPS): An attempt to smuggle tobacco into Israel in a quantity of over a ton, while evading tax payment in the amount of approximately 1.7 million Shekels (USD 476,000) was thwarted by Israeli tax authorities.

The tobacco packages were hidden in a container that was declared to contain packages of noodles.

The container was imported into Israel by a food importer named Uri Mashiach, a company that imported about 194 imports in the past year with a total value of about 18.5 million Shekels (USD 5.18 million). (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

