JD Vance Takes Oath as Vice President Amid Trump's Grand Vision for America

In a historic ceremony at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, JD Vance took the oath of office as the 50th Vice President of the United States. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh administered the oath in the presence of his family, with wife Usha Vance, an Indian-American lawyer, holding the Bible.

President Donald Trump was also sworn in as the 47th President, vowing to begin a 'Golden Age' for America. Trump declared the inauguration day as 'Liberation Day', promising to make America stronger and more exceptional. He highlighted his survival from an assassination attempt, attributing his safety to divine intervention.

The inauguration was attended by notable figures including outgoing President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Presidents and First Ladies. Moments of celebration erupted in Andhra Pradesh, India, in honor of Usha Vance, marking her historic achievement as the first Indian-American Second Lady.

(With inputs from agencies.)