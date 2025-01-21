Left Menu

Trump Defends Immigration Policy and Predicts Saudi-Israel Normalization

During an Oval Office press briefing, President Trump expressed approval for legal immigration and outlined its economic benefits. He also predicted Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords amid regional tensions. Additionally, Trump reiterated interest in Greenland for international security, facing Danish resistance.

Updated: 21-01-2025 15:11 IST
In a lively press event at the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Donald Trump lent his support to legal immigration while signing a flurry of executive orders. 'I like it,' Trump declared, emphasizing the necessity for welcoming newcomers as a strategy to attract global businesses seeking refuge from tariffs.

Turning to the Middle East, Trump spoke optimistically about Saudi Arabia's potential integration into the Abraham Accords, U.S.-brokered deals that have already strengthened ties between Israel and several Arab nations. 'I don't think I have to push them,' he remarked, hinting that a warm alliance is on the horizon despite recent setbacks from the Gaza conflict.

Trump also reiterated his controversial stance on Greenland, proposed as crucial for international security against Russian and Chinese maritime activities, a view met with defiance from Denmark's leadership. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen underscored that Greenland's fate rests in its own hands, dismissing any suggestion of an American acquisition.

