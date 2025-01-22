Mass Deportations: Over 200 Pakistanis Sent Back in Global Crackdown

Within a week, more than 200 Pakistani nationals have been deported from various countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United States, as reported by Geo News. These deportations are attributed to visa infractions, legal challenges, and instances of human trafficking.

A total of 220 individuals were returned from several nations including the US, China, Turkey, Zimbabwe, and Senegal. Twelve were apprehended upon their arrival in Karachi, based on information from immigration sources. Between January 19 and 21, deportations rapidly occurred, with Saudi Arabia sending back 47 people for issues like visa discrepancies, blacklisting, and employment without sponsorship. Singular cases involved online visa mishaps, visa cancellations, and re-entry denials.

Further deportations arose from Saudi prisons with 17 individuals released for begging, while others faced issues like lost passports, overstaying, and sponsor complaints, as cited by Geo News. The US repatriated two individuals traveling with emergency documentation. Zimbabwe deported three nationals intercepted by immigration authorities. Likewise, six were sent back from diverse countries including Cyprus, Pretoria, Qatar, Uganda, and China.

The UAE notably deported 103 jailed Pakistani nationals using emergency travel papers, while Senegal returned two due to human trafficking circumstances. Earlier in the month, records indicate 258 Pakistanis were deported from seven countries, the majority on emergency travel documents. Upon returning to Karachi, 16 deportees faced arrest, with concerns about identity discrepancies, while others were released after questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)