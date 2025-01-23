Israeli Troops Tackle Ceasefire Threats While Hostage Negotiations Progress

Israeli troops in Gaza encountered several armed threats, including an incident where a terrorist, Akram Atef Farhan Zanon of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, was killed, despite a ceasefire being in place, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported Wednesday night.

Several threats were observed, with masked individuals approaching IDF soldiers who then fired warning shots to maintain a safe distance. The IDF stressed its commitment to ensuring the terms of the ceasefire as part of efforts to secure the release of hostages.

The ceasefire's initial stage aims for the release of 30 Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. The negotiations will determine the destiny of remaining hostages following Hamas's October attacks, where hundreds were killed and taken hostage.

(With inputs from agencies.)