Pakistan Introduces Strict Penalties to Combat Online Misinformation

In a bid to tackle the pervasive issue of fake news and unlawful online content, the Pakistani government has proposed amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), as reported by The Express Tribune. The Electronic Crimes Prevention (Amendment) Act 2025 proposes stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to three years and fines reaching PKR 2 million for individuals disseminating disinformation.

The amendments also aim to establish a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) with extensive powers to oversee and regulate digital platforms, according to The Express Tribune. This new authority would possess the ability to block or remove illegal content and ensure that platforms adhere to regulatory protocols. The expanded definition of social media platforms would bring websites, apps, and digital communication tools under its purview, compelling both individuals and organizations within Pakistan to comply.

Comprising a chairperson and six members drawn from various governmental departments, including Pakistan's Ministry of IT and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the DRPA will be endowed with powers to investigate complaints, direct content removal, and propose measures to uphold digital ethics, reports The Express Tribune. It will monitor a spectrum of prohibited content, from hate speech to threats against national security. Social media companies must register, establish local offices, and appoint representatives in Pakistan, or face punitive actions for non-compliance.

The Express Tribune notes that the government claims these measures address crucial challenges posed by fake news and hate speech. However, critics express concerns over potential misuse and overreach, fearing it could lead to undue censorship. The government has pledged transparent enforcement of the amendments, with safeguards for citizens' rights, as it prepares to present the draft legislation in Parliament shortly. (ANI)

