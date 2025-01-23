PPP Voicing Discontent Over Exclusion from PML-N's Key Decisions

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has expressed its growing frustration with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government over being sidelined in significant decisions, as initially reported by ARY News citing reliable sources on Wednesday. The exclusion particularly affects PPP lawmakers in Punjab and the federal level, marking a peak in tensions due to the recent canal dispute between the two parties.

The disruption of the National Assembly's quorum represents a deliberate signaling of dissatisfaction by the PPP. Insiders within the party have revealed frustrations stemming from inadequate consultation on essential national issues. A focal point of contention is the proposal to draw a link canal from the Indus River, which has ignited opposition within the PPP ranks. Determined to counter the project, the PPP remains prepared to adopt all necessary measures.

PPP leaders, including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, are determined to seek a solution through engagement with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with potential significant meetings expected in Islamabad later this week. Meanwhile, in a strategic alliance, PPP and PTI cooperated to disrupt the National Assembly quorum during an active session, as confirmed by multiple sources.

In a parallel development, the Express Tribune reported that government committee spokesperson Irfan Siddiqui clarified that no decision has been made regarding a judicial commission probe into the events of May 9 and November 26. The initial meeting on demands raised by PTI was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and included participation from prominent figures like Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

