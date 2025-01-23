Left Menu

Kazakhstan Makes Grand Debut at Global Education Showcase in London

Kazakhstan introduced a national pavilion at the Bett Show, a premier global education event, marking its debut. The country's focus is on establishing itself as a regional academic hub, fostering international cooperation, and enhancing educational offerings, with highlights including collaborations with renowned UK universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:42 IST
Kazakhstan Makes Grand Debut at Global Education Showcase in London
Kazakhstan's national pavilion at Bett Show in UK. (Photo/Embassy of Kazakhstan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant move to bolster its reputation on the international stage, Kazakhstan has unveiled its national pavilion at the prestigious Bett Show in London. The event, which began on January 22 and runs until January 24, is recognized as one of the leading global platforms for education-related innovations.

The Bett Show annually attracts around 30,000 visitors from 130 countries, bringing together educational institutions, EdTech companies, and developers. This year, Kazakhstan aims to showcase its rapid evolution as a regional academic hub, drawing interest with its offering of learning opportunities to around 30,000 international students currently enrolled in its institutions.

Kazakhstan's participation highlights new collaborative educational programs with international institutions and the support of corporate giants in introducing artificial intelligence courses. Minister Sayasat Nurbek presented the 'Study in Kazakhstan' initiative, emphasizing its strategic efforts to enhance the global standing of its educational sector. Leading UK universities' participation is also set to pave new paths for academic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025