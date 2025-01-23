Kazakhstan Makes Grand Debut at Global Education Showcase in London

In a significant move to bolster its reputation on the international stage, Kazakhstan has unveiled its national pavilion at the prestigious Bett Show in London. The event, which began on January 22 and runs until January 24, is recognized as one of the leading global platforms for education-related innovations.

The Bett Show annually attracts around 30,000 visitors from 130 countries, bringing together educational institutions, EdTech companies, and developers. This year, Kazakhstan aims to showcase its rapid evolution as a regional academic hub, drawing interest with its offering of learning opportunities to around 30,000 international students currently enrolled in its institutions.

Kazakhstan's participation highlights new collaborative educational programs with international institutions and the support of corporate giants in introducing artificial intelligence courses. Minister Sayasat Nurbek presented the 'Study in Kazakhstan' initiative, emphasizing its strategic efforts to enhance the global standing of its educational sector. Leading UK universities' participation is also set to pave new paths for academic collaboration.

