BSF and BGB Strengthen Ties with High-Level Border Meeting

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) convened a sector commander-level meeting at Sonamasjid border to discuss peace and cooperation along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The meeting prioritized resolving border issues through dialogue and emphasized reducing misinformation and border conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:46 IST
Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) hold sector commander-level coordination meeting. (Photo/BSF South Bengal Frontier). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a step toward bolstering regional stability, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held a crucial sector commander-level coordination meeting on Wednesday at the Sonamasjid border outpost in Bangladesh, according to BSF South Bengal Frontier sources.

The meeting was orchestrated by BSF Deputy Inspector General Tarun Kumar Gautam and BGB Commander Colonel Mohammad Imran Ibne Rouf, alongside battalion commanders and staff officers. Key issues on the agenda included border management enhancements, tackling illegal activities, and curbing unauthorized cross-border movements. Emphasizing dialogue to resolve disputes, both sides expressed concern over media exaggeration of border tensions.

The assembly also tackled recent disturbances, notably the incident at the Sukdevpur border in West Bengal's Malda district on January 18, 2025, following political shifts in Bangladesh. Both forces confirmed their commitment to border peace and security, with BSF's spokesperson highlighting the meeting as a testament to the strong Indo-Bangladesh partnership and a mutual goal of maintaining regional harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

