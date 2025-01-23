Stefanik Pledges Taiwan Support Amid UN Ambassadorship Bid

Elise Stefanik, the US nominee for Ambassador to the United Nations and a current member of the House of Representatives, has vowed to champion Taiwan's participation in international organizations. According to the Taipei Times, Stefanik committed to ensuring Taiwan's meaningful involvement during her Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

In response to questions about handling China's burgeoning influence at the UN and its obstruction of Taiwan's participation, Stefanik, a Republican since 2015 and ally of President Donald Trump, outlined her stance. Serving on key House committees, she has vocally criticized China and supported defense aid for Taiwan, underscoring the need for collaboration with US allies to secure leadership roles within the UN.

Stefanik further stressed vigilance against China's advances in international bodies. She highlighted the necessity of monitoring UN documents in Chinese, pointing out Beijing's attempts to embed language that counters US values, as reported by the Taipei Times.

