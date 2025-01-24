Left Menu

Political Standoff: Pakistan's Government Accuses PTI of Ending Talks

Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser, Rana Sanaullah, accused PTI of abandoning political talks aimed at easing tensions. Despite the government's eagerness to continue, Sanaullah critiqued PTI's decision to exit talks before the agreed timeframe, labeling it their responsibility. He emphasized dialogue over deadlock for democratic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:45 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Adviser to Pakistan's Prime Minister on Public and Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has attributed the collapse of dialogue to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), emphasizing that the government is not to blame. Speaking on Geo News, Sanaullah stated that the government had engaged in discussions and was still inclined to continue negotiations.

The breakdown came after PTI's founder, Imran Khan, ended talks due to the government's failure to form a judicial commission within the promised timeframe. Talks, which began with the PML-N-led government in December to ease political discord, have seen three negotiation rounds.

Sanaullah rejected the notion that PTI's exit was due to another negotiation avenue. He emphasized democracy thrives on dialogue rather than impasses, and hoped for resolution through discussion, while criticizing PTI's approach as counterproductive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

