Left Menu

UAE Champions Clean Energy Future on Global Stage

Minister Amna Al Dahak affirms UAE's leadership in renewable energy, highlighting key solar projects and international cooperation. Celebrating International Day of Clean Energy, she underscores the nation's commitment to sustainability through innovative initiatives and collaboration towards the 2050 Net Zero Strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:26 IST
UAE Champions Clean Energy Future on Global Stage
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, UAE: On the eve of International Day of Clean Energy, observed on January 26, Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, reiterated the UAE's pledge to spearhead sustainable energy transformation globally. Known for its leadership in renewable energy, the UAE is devoted to shaping a sustainable energy future.

Citing significant domestic achievements, Al Dahak highlighted that the UAE hosts three of the world's largest solar power plants. Moreover, the country recently launched a groundbreaking gigawatt-scale solar and battery storage project that operates around the clock. The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, covering nearly 25% of the nation's electricity needs, exemplifies the UAE's ambitious Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.

Emphasizing global collaboration, she asserted that the UAE actively participates in international partnerships aimed at knowledge exchange, innovation advancement, and aiding developing nations in their quest for sustainable energy solutions. These efforts underline the UAE's commitment to global energy security and a cleaner future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025