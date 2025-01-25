UAE Champions Clean Energy Future on Global Stage

Abu Dhabi, UAE: On the eve of International Day of Clean Energy, observed on January 26, Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, reiterated the UAE's pledge to spearhead sustainable energy transformation globally. Known for its leadership in renewable energy, the UAE is devoted to shaping a sustainable energy future.

Citing significant domestic achievements, Al Dahak highlighted that the UAE hosts three of the world's largest solar power plants. Moreover, the country recently launched a groundbreaking gigawatt-scale solar and battery storage project that operates around the clock. The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, covering nearly 25% of the nation's electricity needs, exemplifies the UAE's ambitious Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.

Emphasizing global collaboration, she asserted that the UAE actively participates in international partnerships aimed at knowledge exchange, innovation advancement, and aiding developing nations in their quest for sustainable energy solutions. These efforts underline the UAE's commitment to global energy security and a cleaner future.

(With inputs from agencies.)