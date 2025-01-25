UAE Hosts 7th International Forum on Rain Enhancement

Abu Dhabi, UAE — The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) have finalized plans for the 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) scheduled for January 28. The three-day event, patronized by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will be attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, among other distinguished guests.

According to Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP and the Research and Weather Enhancement Department at NCM, the forum underscores the UAE's dedication to innovation and global cooperation in tackling water scarcity. The event aims to solidify the UAE's standing as a leader in weather and rain enhancement sciences. It will convene speakers, specialists, policymakers, and researchers worldwide to delve into water security and weather modification challenges.

The forum coincides with the 10th anniversary of UAEREP and will recognize contributors to the programme's achievements. Additionally, it will introduce the sixth award cycle. Key topics revolve around Collaboration, Innovation, Capacity Building, Artificial Intelligence, and Applied Research. Participants will explore regional and global dimensions of water security, AI, and weather modification, advanced cloud seeding materials, and cutting-edge research in rain enhancement applications. Keynote speakers from the US, UK, India, China, and Russia will be joined by global entities like the World Meteorological Organisation and the World Water Council.

The forum aspires to establish the UAE as a forefront leader in rain enhancement science and innovative solutions.

