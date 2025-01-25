Historic Ties Reinforced: Indonesian President's State Visit to India

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attended India's 76th Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, marking a significant gesture of friendship. During his visit, he toured the Parliament House and engaged in discussions with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on India's robust parliamentary system, expressing admiration for its architecture.

In a symbolic exchange, Birla presented President Subianto with a copy of the Indian Constitution and a replica of the Parliament House, reflecting the deep-rooted historical ties between India and Indonesia. Influenced by the cultural narratives of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, these ties have evolved over millennia, reinforcing a shared cultural heritage.

President Subianto's visit, facilitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation, also included strategic dialogues focused on enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Key areas of collaboration identified were defense, security, maritime cooperation, and economic ties, underscoring a mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

This visit, President Subianto's first since taking office in October 2024, highlighted the enduring friendship and strategic alliance between the two nations. Expressing his honor, President Subianto remarked on the historically significant relationship, noting Indonesia's presence at India's inaugural Republic Day celebration through its founding President Sukarno.

(With inputs from agencies.)