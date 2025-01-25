US-China Tensions Escalate Over Taiwan in High-Level Diplomatic Call

In a significant diplomatic exchange, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio articulated serious concerns regarding Beijing's coercive strategies against Taiwan in a phone call with China's Wang Yi. This emphasis on protecting allies in the region highlights the ongoing geopolitical tension, reported Focus Taiwan, according to the US Department of State.

Rubio's remarks underscored Washington's commitment to advancing its interests and prioritizing American citizens while engaging with Beijing. This conversation marked Rubio's inaugural communication with Wang as Secretary of State. Concurrently, Politico revealed that Rubio has instituted a temporary suspension on most US foreign aid, sparing military assistance to Israel and Egypt, pending a comprehensive review.

This move raised concerns among officials about potential impacts on aid to Taiwan, Ukraine, and other partners. As of now, the State Department has not commented further. Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its stance on Taiwan, urging caution from Washington and asserting Taiwan's indivisibility from China. Taiwan's foreign ministry countered, rejecting China's historical claims and welcoming Rubio's stance against Beijing's intimidation.

