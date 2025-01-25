Left Menu

US-China Tensions Escalate Over Taiwan in High-Level Diplomatic Call

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed grave concerns about China's coercive actions against Taiwan during his first discussion with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The diplomatic exchange, amid a review of US foreign aid, spotlighted tensions over Taiwan's sovereignty and regional security in the South China Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:56 IST
US-China Tensions Escalate Over Taiwan in High-Level Diplomatic Call
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic exchange, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio articulated serious concerns regarding Beijing's coercive strategies against Taiwan in a phone call with China's Wang Yi. This emphasis on protecting allies in the region highlights the ongoing geopolitical tension, reported Focus Taiwan, according to the US Department of State.

Rubio's remarks underscored Washington's commitment to advancing its interests and prioritizing American citizens while engaging with Beijing. This conversation marked Rubio's inaugural communication with Wang as Secretary of State. Concurrently, Politico revealed that Rubio has instituted a temporary suspension on most US foreign aid, sparing military assistance to Israel and Egypt, pending a comprehensive review.

This move raised concerns among officials about potential impacts on aid to Taiwan, Ukraine, and other partners. As of now, the State Department has not commented further. Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its stance on Taiwan, urging caution from Washington and asserting Taiwan's indivisibility from China. Taiwan's foreign ministry countered, rejecting China's historical claims and welcoming Rubio's stance against Beijing's intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025