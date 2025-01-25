Tensions Rise as Israel Halts Gaza Return Amid Breached Ceasefire
Israel postpones the relocation of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza after Hamas violates a ceasefire agreement. The delay follows Hamas's release of four Israeli soldiers but failure to free civilian Arbel Yehud. Discussions on releasing the remaining hostages continue amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations.
Israel is postponing the return of displaced Palestinians to the northern part of Gaza following a breach in the ceasefire agreement by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Saturday. The decision came in response to Hamas's release of four female Israeli soldiers while failing to include a civilian hostage, Arbel Yehud, in the exchange.
Yehud, who was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was supposed to be released as part of the agreement, which stipulated the freeing of all civilian women before soldiers. Despite Israel's delay, mediators described the weekend exchanges as successful, though Hamas criticized perceived delays in the agreement's implementation.
Israeli officials delayed announcing Hamas's breach to ensure the safe release of the soldiers. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari publicly accused Hamas of failing to prioritize civilian hostages as agreed. As negotiations proceed, Israel demands proof of life for Yehud and delays its withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor pending further compliance from Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
