Mexico Blocks US Deportation Flight Amid Trump's Immigration Crackdown

Mexico recently blocked a US deportation flight, highlighting tensions over Trump's immigration policies. Following successful deportations to Guatemala, the miscommunication with Mexico interrupted Trump's aggressive deportation strategy, despite Mexico's cooperation through National Guard deployment and record deportation flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:00 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo: X/ @realDonaldTrump). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic friction, Mexico obstructed a deportation flight from the United States, slowing President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policies, according to a New York Post report. This blockade arose amid Trump's amplified border security maneuvers since his White House return.

The incident followed the successful deportation of 160 individuals to Guatemala via two US Air Force flights earlier. Mexico's sudden rejection of the flight, attributed to an administrative misunderstanding, caught the White House off guard, forcing the Trump administration to address the error quickly.

Upholding cooperation with the US, Mexico had reportedly accepted four deportations flights on the same day. Despite Trump's threats of tariffs over the border crisis, both nations continue to manage deportation collaborations as tensions simmer over immigration strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

