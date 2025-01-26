Massive Protest in Sindh: Residents Rally Against Corporate Farming and Canal Projects

A large protest march organized by the Awami Tehreek (AT) unfolded from Gozo to KN Shah, with demonstrators rallying against corporate farming and the construction of six new canals in Sindh, according to Dawn's reports. Participants called for ensuring that Sindh's land is allocated to local, landless farmers instead of corporate entities.

The event witnessed active involvement from women and children, while villagers along the march route extended warm receptions to the demonstrators. Upon reaching KN Shah, the protest culminated in a public rally where leaders delivered impassioned speeches demanding the government to cease land seizures, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing local farmers through the provision of modern agricultural tools and support, reported Dawn.

Key figures at the rally included AT leader Noor Ahmed Katiar, who criticized the forthcoming network of new canals designed to supply water to corporate farming projects. Katiar cautioned, "This will result in a crisis in Sindh," and accused former President Asif Zardari of constitutional violations by approving these canals, as highlighted by Dawn. AT General Secretary Advocate Sajid Hussain Mahesar also spoke, condemning the coalition government for pursuing the canal initiatives. Mahesar argued these projects undermine the vision of Pakistan's founder, Quaid-i-Azam.

Mahesar disclosed that "67,651 acres of land in Kachho have been allocated to foreign investors for corporate farming," jeopardizing local farmers' livelihoods and Sindh's sovereignty, as per Dawn's report. Advocate Raheel Bhutto vehemently opposed the allocation of 10,000 acres in Gorakh Hill to a private firm, claiming, "This action is an assault not merely on Sindh's lands but also its culture and heritage."

Bhutto warned, "If the PPP government fails to respond, the people of Sindh will hold them responsible, as they have with previous authoritarian regimes." The protest concluded with fervent slogans demanding the cancellation of new canals, an end to corporate farming, and the safeguarding of Sindh's lands, rivers, and cultural heritage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)