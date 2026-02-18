BJP Criticizes Congress Over Land Allocations in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has strongly criticized the ruling Congress government for its decision to allot civic amenity sites across the state at reduced rates for the construction of party offices.

The BJP claims that the allocations were made at just five percent of the guidance value, branding this as an abuse of power and a betrayal of public trust. In a statement, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra accused the Congress of prioritizing party interests over the needs of ordinary citizens.

Vijayendra questioned the state's allocation decisions, especially when many citizens struggle to secure land. The Congress plans to construct new buildings to commemorate the centenary of the 1924 Congress session, but the BJP argues this move undermines the state's responsibility to its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)