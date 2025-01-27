EHS Leads Arab Health 2025 with Innovative Healthcare Projects

Dubai [UAE], January 27 (ANI/WAM): Emirates Health Services (EHS) is setting the stage for Arab Health 2025, launching tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with its theme 'Future Health Now'. As the event's exclusive health services partner, EHS is unveiling a series of 19 groundbreaking projects, with 13 making their regional and global debut.

The organization is placing a significant emphasis on 'Family Health and Community Care', showcasing projects that include pioneering collaborations with international partners. Essam Al Zarooni, EHS's Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector, underlined the importance of family welfare as a foundation of Emirati society, aligning with the nation's broader strategic health objectives.

A notable project at this event is the 'Usrati Bundle', developed with federal agencies, which integrates services supporting family life, from marriage to child education. In genetic advancements, EHS is introducing an 'In-Utero Gene Editing' project aimed at addressing genetic disorders. Additionally, a new AI-powered breast cancer detection programme is being launched to enhance early diagnosis and treatment outcomes.

