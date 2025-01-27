CIA Whistle on COVID-19 Origins: Lab Leak Theory Gains Traction

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has shifted its stance on the origins of the COVID-19 virus, assessing that it is more likely to have originated from an accidental laboratory leak in China rather than a natural source. This development, reported by CNN, follows a statement released by the agency just days after John Ratcliffe assumed office as CIA Director.

The decision to declassify the assessment underscores one of Ratcliffe's initial major actions since taking the helm, as he has consistently supported the theory that COVID-19 emerged from Chinese research labs. The statement comes despite the assessment being classified as a "low confidence" judgment, indicating the possibility of a natural origin still exists.

A US official noted that the evaluation was conducted before the conclusion of Trump's presidency. The assessment, however, is not grounded on newly obtained intelligence but rather a re-evaluation of existing information. As stated by a CIA spokesperson, the assessment maintains a low confidence level and the agency is open to revisiting it should credible new intelligence arise.

