Left Menu

CIA Whistle on COVID-19 Origins: Lab Leak Theory Gains Traction

The CIA has assessed that COVID-19 likely originated from an accidental lab leak in China, marking a significant shift in their stance. The low confidence judgment was released shortly after John Ratcliffe became CIA Director, emphasizing the need for transparency in the virus's origins amid ongoing debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:36 IST
CIA Whistle on COVID-19 Origins: Lab Leak Theory Gains Traction
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has shifted its stance on the origins of the COVID-19 virus, assessing that it is more likely to have originated from an accidental laboratory leak in China rather than a natural source. This development, reported by CNN, follows a statement released by the agency just days after John Ratcliffe assumed office as CIA Director.

The decision to declassify the assessment underscores one of Ratcliffe's initial major actions since taking the helm, as he has consistently supported the theory that COVID-19 emerged from Chinese research labs. The statement comes despite the assessment being classified as a "low confidence" judgment, indicating the possibility of a natural origin still exists.

A US official noted that the evaluation was conducted before the conclusion of Trump's presidency. The assessment, however, is not grounded on newly obtained intelligence but rather a re-evaluation of existing information. As stated by a CIA spokesperson, the assessment maintains a low confidence level and the agency is open to revisiting it should credible new intelligence arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025