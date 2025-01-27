UAEU Launches Pioneering Stem Cells Research Centre

The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has inaugurated the country's first academic Stem Cells Research Centre, marking a significant stride in healthcare innovation. The centre, supported by Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President, aims to align with national efforts to enhance the UAE's stature in advanced medical sciences.

Focused on cutting-edge stem cell research and therapies, the centre seeks to bolster manufacturing capabilities and forge international partnerships, catering to a burgeoning Middle Eastern market projected to grow exponentially by 2030. Fatma Al Jasmi, Acting Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, highlights the center's role in preparing Emirati scientists to lead global advancements.

Collaborating since 2019 with entities like the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, the centre aspires to spearhead innovative treatments and clinical trials. This vital hub of research and development solidifies the UAE's vision of establishing a knowledge-driven economy and providing top-tier healthcare.

