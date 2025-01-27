Left Menu

UAEU Launches Pioneering Stem Cells Research Centre

The United Arab Emirates University inaugurates the first academic Stem Cells Research Centre in the UAE, aiming to propel healthcare innovation and bolster the nation's prominence in regenerative medicine. The center targets advanced research, international collaborations, and empowering Emirati scientists in this burgeoning field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:55 IST
UAEU Launches Pioneering Stem Cells Research Centre
UAEU inaugurates stem cells research centre to advance regenerative medicine (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has inaugurated the country's first academic Stem Cells Research Centre, marking a significant stride in healthcare innovation. The centre, supported by Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President, aims to align with national efforts to enhance the UAE's stature in advanced medical sciences.

Focused on cutting-edge stem cell research and therapies, the centre seeks to bolster manufacturing capabilities and forge international partnerships, catering to a burgeoning Middle Eastern market projected to grow exponentially by 2030. Fatma Al Jasmi, Acting Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, highlights the center's role in preparing Emirati scientists to lead global advancements.

Collaborating since 2019 with entities like the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, the centre aspires to spearhead innovative treatments and clinical trials. This vital hub of research and development solidifies the UAE's vision of establishing a knowledge-driven economy and providing top-tier healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025