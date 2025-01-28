Left Menu

Operation Iron Wall: IDF Intensifies Jenin Counterterror Raid

The Israeli Defense Forces' 'Operation Iron Wall' in Jenin has entered its second week with successful arrests and destruction of terrorist infrastructure, countering the Palestinian Authority's failed efforts in the refugee camp known as 'The Martyr's Capital.'

Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israel Defense Forces continue their aggressive counterterror operation in Jenin, as 'Operation Iron Wall' progresses into its second week. On Tuesday, the IDF made public new footage showing Commando Brigade soldiers in action, arresting dozens of suspected terrorists and dismantling critical terrorist infrastructures like weapons depots and a lathe used for weapon manufacturing.

This robust military effort follows the Palestinian Authority's inadequate attempts at quelling terrorism within the Jenin refugee camp. The camp, which is infamously referred to by Palestinians as 'The Martyr's Capital,' is home to over 24,000 registered refugees, many of whom witness frequent military engagements.

Israeli operations in the previous years, including 2023 and 2024, have consistently uncovered substantial terrorist resources. The Israeli army's past raids unveiled a tunnel shaft, a rocket launcher, and bomb-making laboratories within the camp. The current operation continues to build on these efforts, aiming to dismantle terrorist networks entrenched in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

