Madhya Pradesh Courts Japanese Investments in Strategic Sectors
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in discussions with Japanese officials and businesses to secure investments in hydro projects, healthcare, and infrastructure. Inviting Japan to the upcoming Global Investors Summit, the visit also reinforced cultural ties between India and Japan, emphasizing collaborative opportunities in diverse sectors.
- Country:
- Japan
In a bid to attract Japanese investments, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held strategic discussions with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO). CM Yadav urged Japan to contribute to hydro projects, highlighting opportunities in both public and private sectors.
JICA's Senior Vice President Shohei Hara acknowledged Madhya Pradesh as an investment-friendly state, emphasizing JICA's ongoing support in various sectors, including transport and agriculture. Meanwhile, JETRO is set to bolster Japanese business presence by potentially establishing an office in the state.
In Tokyo, CM Yadav's diverse agenda included tributary visits and talks on advanced railway technology collaborations. The CM's engagement aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for stronger ties, culminating in an invitation for Japanese participation in the Global Investors Summit 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
