Venezuela’s ongoing crisis has drawn significant attention from academic institutions worldwide, with researchers from Harvard University, the London School of Economics, and the World Bank contributing to a deeper understanding of its economic, political, and social turmoil. This study examines the profound impact of forced displacement on Venezuela’s governance, economy, and social structures. The analysis reveals that migration, rather than merely being a consequence of economic decline, has played an active role in reshaping the country’s political landscape. As millions of Venezuelans have left, the nation has undergone a transformation, marked by shifts in economic activities, the rise of informal labor markets, the empowerment of organized crime, and the entrenchment of an authoritarian government. The study highlights how forced migration has allowed the regime to consolidate power, weakened opposition forces, and restructured economic activities in ways that sustain the current administration. The departure of opposition supporters has diminished voter turnout, reducing political resistance and allowing the government to maintain control with fewer obstacles. Furthermore, the exit of young, educated individuals has contributed to a skills drain, further crippling an already struggling economy.

Economic Collapse and the Rise of the Informal Sector

The economic consequences of mass migration have been severe. The study finds that municipalities with higher emigration rates have experienced a decline in economic activity, as evidenced by reduced night-light intensity, a proxy for economic output. Those who left were predominantly working-age adults, many of whom possessed higher levels of education. Their absence has left gaps in the labor market, forcing many businesses to shut down or shift towards informal operations. As formal economic activity declined, the informal economy—driven by street vending, black-market transactions, and illicit trades—became more dominant. Many areas became increasingly reliant on illegal activities such as contraband smuggling, drug trafficking, and black-market currency exchange. This economic transformation exacerbated regional disparities, as areas with higher out-migration struggled more than others, deepening inequality across the country.

As economic conditions worsened, criminal organizations stepped in to fill the void left by the state. One of the most notorious groups, Tren de Aragua, expanded its influence during the crisis years, capitalizing on Venezuela’s weakened institutions and lack of state enforcement. These criminal networks have become deeply embedded in the economy, operating with the tacit approval of government officials who often cooperate with them in exchange for political loyalty or financial incentives. The presence of organized crime has led to an increase in violence and lawlessness, making Venezuela one of the most dangerous countries in Latin America. The report draws parallels between Venezuela’s crisis and other cases where authoritarian regimes have allowed crime networks to flourish as an alternative governance structure.

International Sanctions: A Double-Edged Sword

Beyond economic consequences, the study examines the role of international sanctions and their unintended effects on Venezuelan society. While sanctions were intended to target high-level officials and state-owned enterprises, they inadvertently contributed to the worsening economic situation, accelerating inflation and increasing financial instability. As access to international markets was restricted, the Venezuelan government implemented strict economic measures, including nationalization of industries and tighter currency controls, which only deepened the crisis. The country’s black-market economy flourished as a result, with everyday goods becoming scarce and hyperinflation rendering local currency nearly worthless. Many Venezuelans became reliant on remittances from family members abroad, which, while providing temporary relief, did little to stimulate long-term economic recovery.

The crisis has also had a profound impact on social services, particularly in education and healthcare. The study finds that school attendance rates have plummeted, particularly in regions heavily affected by migration. Many teenagers who remained in Venezuela found themselves pulled into informal labor markets or, in some cases, recruited into criminal organizations. The healthcare system has also suffered as doctors, nurses, and medical professionals emigrated in large numbers, leading to widespread shortages of medical personnel and supplies. Hospitals across the country have reported deteriorating conditions, with patients often unable to access even basic treatments.

How Migration Strengthens the Maduro Regime

A particularly striking aspect of the study is its analysis of how migration has inadvertently helped sustain the Venezuelan government. Historically, opposition movements posed a significant challenge to the ruling Socialist Party, particularly during the 2000s when mass protests and electoral mobilization threatened the government’s stability. However, with the mass exodus of opposition supporters, electoral participation has declined significantly. The study reveals that voter turnout in heavily affected regions dropped by more than 15%, making it easier for the ruling party to secure electoral victories. Additionally, migration has provided an outlet for political discontent, allowing those who might otherwise challenge the government to simply leave.

The study also highlights how repression has been used as a political tool. In 2004, during Hugo Chávez’s presidency, the government published a list of individuals who had signed a petition for a recall referendum against him. This list was subsequently used to blacklist opposition supporters from employment, welfare programs, and public services. Such tactics have continued under Nicolás Maduro, effectively discouraging political opposition and reinforcing the government’s dominance.

The Road Ahead: Can Venezuela Reverse the Crisis?

Despite the widespread suffering caused by economic decline, migration, and state repression, the Venezuelan government has managed to maintain a level of stability, largely by adapting to changing economic and political conditions. While many analysts initially predicted that hyperinflation, economic collapse, and international isolation would lead to regime change, this study suggests that the government has instead become more entrenched. The authors argue that Venezuela’s case demonstrates how forced migration can serve as a stabilizing factor for authoritarian regimes, contradicting traditional narratives that suggest mass emigration weakens a government. In Venezuela’s case, the removal of opposition voices, combined with reliance on illicit economic networks and strategic political repression, has allowed the ruling party to remain in power despite severe economic hardships.

The study concludes that Venezuela’s migration crisis is not just a symptom of economic decline but a crucial factor in sustaining the current regime. Any efforts to address the crisis must take into account the political implications of forced migration. Without policies aimed at restoring institutional trust, creating economic incentives for skilled professionals to return, and rebuilding democratic participation, Venezuela is likely to remain trapped in a cycle of authoritarian rule, economic stagnation, and ongoing displacement. The report suggests that while international pressure remains crucial, long-term solutions must focus on domestic governance reforms, economic stabilization, and a strategy for reintegrating Venezuelans who have fled the country.