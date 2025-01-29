Left Menu

Nepal Honors Martyrs in Annual Democracy Tribute

Nepal observes Martyrs' Day, honoring individuals who sacrificed their lives for democracy. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, along with ministers, paid tribute at the Sahid Gate in Kathmandu. The occasion has been marked since 1951, with nationwide programs commemorating pivotal figures in the nation's democratic history.

Updated: 29-01-2025 16:57 IST

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli pays homage at Sahid Gate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  
  • Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli led the tributes on Martyrs' Day at the Sahid Gate in Kathmandu, commemorating those who died for the country's democracy and republicanism. This annual occasion marks the overthrow of the monarchy and is a reminder of the sacrifices made for political transformation.

Martyrs' Day, observed with nationwide events, honors figures who championed democracy across various historical eras. Since January 1951, the day has been a somber reminder of those who fought for freedom. Senior political leaders, security officials, and local government representatives joined in paying homage.

Remembered every year on Magh 16, the ceremony reflected on the contributions of martyrs like Shukra Raj Shastri, Dharma Bhakta Mathema, Dasharath Chand, and Ganga Lal Shrestha. Their legacies, particularly their resistance against the Rana regime, are celebrated as foundational to Nepal's democratic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

