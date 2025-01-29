Dubai Leads Future of Global Healthcare at Arab Health 2025

Dubai, UAE - Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, stressed the importance of healthcare investment as a vital step towards the future, highlighting the role of innovation and technology in building efficient healthcare systems that are accessible to all. He affirmed the UAE's dedication to creating an advanced healthcare model aligned with the nation's futuristic goals.

His comments were made during a visit to Arab Health 2025, the largest healthcare event in the Middle East, currently taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Celebrating its 50th edition, Arab Health has attracted over 3,800 exhibitors globally, offering crucial insights into the latest healthcare trends and further cementing Dubai's status as a key global healthcare hub.

Showcasing revolutionary advancements, the event strengthens Dubai's role in fostering global healthcare collaborations. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the UAE's commitment to supporting efforts toward innovative solutions addressing global challenges and emphasized that healthcare for all remains a national priority. He also noted the importance of partnerships and mutual cooperation in crafting a better future for humanity, where collective vision prompts meaningful advancements for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)