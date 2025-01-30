Israel Prepares for Prisoner Release Under Ceasefire Agreement

In a significant development under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the Israel Prison Service (IPS) has announced its readiness to operationally facilitate the release of imprisoned terrorists. This action comes as part of a strategic exchange for Israelis held hostage in Gaza. Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi conducted a crucial assessment to streamline the operation, indicating that three additional hostages are anticipated to be released shortly, bringing the total up to ten since the ceasefire began.

Preparations are in full swing, with the IPS having received a list of security prisoners slated for release. The Nachshon unit, renowned for its role as the main escort unit within the prison service, is set to handle the transfer of prisoners to designated main reception points prior to release.

Following political authorization, the IPS has confirmed that the Red Cross will facilitate the transport of these prisoners from the prison to the release point in Judea/Samaria. Subsequently, units including Nachshon and Masada are tasked with ensuring the final leg of the transfer to the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza.

