Hamas Confirms Death of Military Leader in Israeli Strike
Hamas has confirmed the killing of its military leader Mohammed Deif in an Israeli strike, months after Israel's initial claims. Several high-ranking Hamas officials were also confirmed deceased. Israel delayed the release of Palestinian prisoners until the safe return of hostages was assured.
In a pivotal development, Hamas officially acknowledged the death of its military chief Mohammed Deif, following an Israeli airstrike that took place months ago. This confirmation, delivered by Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida, marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict.
Deif was reportedly killed during a targeted strike on July 13 in the Khan Younis area, which had been previously claimed by the Israel Defense Forces. The announcement also verified the deaths of several key Hamas figures, intensifying the situation further.
Concurrently, tensions escalated as Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners, conditioned on the guaranteed safe passage of hostages in ongoing negotiations. The recent exchange featured intense security assurances following hostilities that erupted in early October.
