UAE Leaders Congratulate Syrian President for Transitional Role

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other leaders have sent congratulatory messages to Ahmed Al-Sharaa, marking his presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic during its transitional phase.

In a gesture of diplomatic goodwill, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his congratulations to Ahmed Al-Sharaa as he steps into the role of President of the Syrian Arab Republic for the transitional period.

Joining the UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, along with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent messages to celebrate Al-Sharaa's new leadership position.

This marks a significant moment in the UAE-Syria relations, as these well-wishes highlight the support and diplomatic ties between the two nations during this pivotal transition.

