IDF Strikes Hezbollah Threats in Lebanon Overnight

In a nighttime operation, IDF fighter jets targeted Hezbollah sites in Lebanon's Bekaa region, citing threats to Israel. The strikes included a weapons development facility and a transit route on the Syria-Lebanon border. Additionally, a Hezbollah drone entering Israeli airspace was intercepted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive nighttime operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon's Bekaa region, citing them as imminent threats to Israel's security.

The attacks focused on a military site equipped with underground infrastructure for weapon development and production, alongside a transit route on the Syria-Lebanon border utilized by Hezbollah to transfer arms.

Furthermore, the IDF addressed the interception of a Hezbollah drone en route to Israel, marking a breach of the peace agreement between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

