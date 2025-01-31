IDF Strikes Hezbollah Threats in Lebanon Overnight

In a decisive nighttime operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon's Bekaa region, citing them as imminent threats to Israel's security.

The attacks focused on a military site equipped with underground infrastructure for weapon development and production, alongside a transit route on the Syria-Lebanon border utilized by Hezbollah to transfer arms.

Furthermore, the IDF addressed the interception of a Hezbollah drone en route to Israel, marking a breach of the peace agreement between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)