Escalation in Gaza: Rising Toll from Israeli Airstrike
An Israeli airstrike in Shejaia, Gaza City, has resulted in the death of at least 26 Palestinians, including children. The attack, which targeted a multi-floor residential building, left dozens injured and many potentially trapped under the rubble. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas sees no immediate resolution.
In a tragic escalation of the ongoing Gaza conflict, an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Shejaia, Gaza City, has resulted in the deaths of at least 26 Palestinians, including children, according to local health authorities.
Medics on the ground reported numerous injuries and estimated that many victims remain missing, trapped under the debris. The attack has also damaged several neighboring homes, adding to the devastation. Despite mounting casualties, the Israeli military has not provided any immediate comment regarding the strike.
The assault is part of Israel's resumed military operations against Hamas militants, coming after recent disintegration of a ceasefire. Efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States to mediate peace have so far proven unsuccessful, as both Israel and Hamas continue to exchange rocket fire in an enduring conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Burundi Faces Refugee Crisis Amid Congo Conflict
Overnight Israeli Strikes in Gaza Claim 23 Lives Amid Intensified Conflict
Wildlife and Human Conflict: Odisha's Struggle with Wild Animal Attacks
US-Russia Ceasefire Talks Progress Amid Ongoing Conflict in Ukraine
Congo Conflict Mediators: A New Hope for Peace