Escalation in Gaza: Rising Toll from Israeli Airstrike

An Israeli airstrike in Shejaia, Gaza City, has resulted in the death of at least 26 Palestinians, including children. The attack, which targeted a multi-floor residential building, left dozens injured and many potentially trapped under the rubble. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas sees no immediate resolution.

In a tragic escalation of the ongoing Gaza conflict, an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Shejaia, Gaza City, has resulted in the deaths of at least 26 Palestinians, including children, according to local health authorities.

Medics on the ground reported numerous injuries and estimated that many victims remain missing, trapped under the debris. The attack has also damaged several neighboring homes, adding to the devastation. Despite mounting casualties, the Israeli military has not provided any immediate comment regarding the strike.

The assault is part of Israel's resumed military operations against Hamas militants, coming after recent disintegration of a ceasefire. Efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States to mediate peace have so far proven unsuccessful, as both Israel and Hamas continue to exchange rocket fire in an enduring conflict.

