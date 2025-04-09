Polish Firm Nitro-Chem Secures $310 Million U.S. Military Explosives Contract

Polish explosives manufacturer Nitro-Chem has successfully secured a $310 million deal to supply the U.S. military with 18,000 tons of TNT between 2027 and 2029, according to Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk.

The agreement, representing a significant increase from previous contracts in 2023 and 2024, will see Nitro-Chem provide trinitrotoluene (TNT) to Paramount Enterprises International. The explosives will be used in the production of artillery shells and aerial bombs for U.S. government weapons programs.

Jacek Matuszak, spokesperson for Poland's state-owned defense group PGZ, highlighted that Nitro-Chem, Europe's largest TNT producer, will meet contract demands using its current workforce and infrastructure.

