Left Menu

Polish Firm Nitro-Chem Secures $310 Million U.S. Military Explosives Contract

Polish company Nitro-Chem has signed a $310 million contract with a U.S. firm to supply 18,000 tons of TNT to the U.S. military from 2027-2029. This deal surpasses previous agreements for supplying explosives to the U.S. government and will use existing infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:51 IST
Polish Firm Nitro-Chem Secures $310 Million U.S. Military Explosives Contract
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Polish explosives manufacturer Nitro-Chem has successfully secured a $310 million deal to supply the U.S. military with 18,000 tons of TNT between 2027 and 2029, according to Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk.

The agreement, representing a significant increase from previous contracts in 2023 and 2024, will see Nitro-Chem provide trinitrotoluene (TNT) to Paramount Enterprises International. The explosives will be used in the production of artillery shells and aerial bombs for U.S. government weapons programs.

Jacek Matuszak, spokesperson for Poland's state-owned defense group PGZ, highlighted that Nitro-Chem, Europe's largest TNT producer, will meet contract demands using its current workforce and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025