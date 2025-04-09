Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Deadly Airstrikes in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza have killed at least 15 people, marking a deadly escalation in the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hamas. The violence has led to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with ongoing airstrikes, hostage negotiations, and international diplomatic efforts to broker peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes targeted a residential building in northern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 people, according to health officials. The attack is part of an intensified conflict in the Palestinian enclave, showing no signs of abating.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reports that more than half of the casualties were women and children. The strike, which injured at least 40 individuals, demolished a four-story building in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood, with rescue operations underway to find survivors amid the debris.

Israel's military stated the strike aimed to eliminate a high-ranking Hamas militant linked to attacks from Shijaiyah. However, Israel attributes civilian casualties to Hamas's strategy of embedding in congested urban locales. As pressure mounts on Hamas concerning hostage releases, Israel has issued broad evacuation orders in parts of Gaza and enforced a blockade exacerbating shortages of essential supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

