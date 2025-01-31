Left Menu

Breakthrough in Hostage Crisis: Three Israeli Hostages Set for Release

Hamas is set to release three hostages back to Israel, including a US citizen, amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations. The release follows Israel's freeing of 110 Palestinian prisoners after chaotic exchanges. Concerns remain about others' safety, highlighting ongoing tensions and the fragile nature of the current peace process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:19 IST
Representative image (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Israeli officials have confirmed the names of three hostages scheduled for release by Hamas. They include 65-year-old Keith Siegel, a US citizen who was abducted alongside his wife from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. His wife, Aviva, was freed in November 2023, according to the Times of Israel.

Ofer Calderon, 54, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz in early October with his two children. While his children were freed during a previous ceasefire, Calderon remains in captivity. Yarden Bibas, aged 35, was also taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz, separate from his wife, Shiri, and their children, who are feared dead, though unconfirmed by Israeli officials.

Earlier Thursday, Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners after a security assurance from mediators amid a tense ceasefire. Meanwhile, chaotic scenes unraveled during the hostage handover process, highlighting the fragile nature of the ceasefire agreement. Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud faced a perilous walk amid a hostile crowd during his release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

