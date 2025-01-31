Breakthrough in Hostage Crisis: Three Israeli Hostages Set for Release

Israeli officials have confirmed the names of three hostages scheduled for release by Hamas. They include 65-year-old Keith Siegel, a US citizen who was abducted alongside his wife from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. His wife, Aviva, was freed in November 2023, according to the Times of Israel.

Ofer Calderon, 54, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz in early October with his two children. While his children were freed during a previous ceasefire, Calderon remains in captivity. Yarden Bibas, aged 35, was also taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz, separate from his wife, Shiri, and their children, who are feared dead, though unconfirmed by Israeli officials.

Earlier Thursday, Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners after a security assurance from mediators amid a tense ceasefire. Meanwhile, chaotic scenes unraveled during the hostage handover process, highlighting the fragile nature of the ceasefire agreement. Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud faced a perilous walk amid a hostile crowd during his release.

(With inputs from agencies.)