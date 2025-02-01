Left Menu

Sikyong Penpa Tsering Highlights China's Challenges During Tibetan Visit

On his visit to Tibetan settlements in West Bengal, Sikyong Penpa Tsering addressed China's oppressive policies, political instability, and economic struggles. Detailing the impact of Xi Jinping's leadership and the 'One China' policy, he highlighted demographic shifts and the youth's growing disillusionment with traditional career paths.

On the concluding day of his official tour of Tibetan settlements in West Bengal, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the President of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, scrutinized China's oppressive policies. Tibet.net reports that he engaged with key offices at the Sonada Tashiling Tibetan settlement and surveyed a vacant four-acre plot of land before addressing the public.

In his address, Sikyong offered an in-depth critique of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) ongoing political turbulence and outlined how its policies are adversely affecting global stability. Highlighting the climate of fear pervading the CCP under Xi Jinping's leadership, he reported on the purges driven by Xi's anti-corruption measures, which have led to growing insecurity among party officials.

Sikyong also drew attention to China's economic downturn, citing a decrease in consumer demand, workforce declines, and residual effects of zero-COVID policies. He discussed the emergence of 'ghost towns' and a 'lay-flat' movement among the youth who are choosing alternative paths due to a struggling job market and limited upward mobility.

Additionally, Sikyong critiqued the 'One China' policy, arguing it does not apply to Tibet. He elaborated on the consequences of China's One-Child Policy, including a dwindling birth rate and aging population, creating workforce and social welfare challenges. He noted gender imbalances due to cultural preferences, forecasting economic struggles ahead as per Tibet.net's report. (ANI)

