Activists Condemn Pakistan's Policies in Occupied Kashmir Regions

Leaders from United Kashmir People's National Party criticize Pakistan for exploiting Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. As Kashmir Solidarity Day approaches, they expose Islamabad's oppressive policies and call for global action against human rights abuses. Protests in these areas highlight growing discontent amid economic and political repression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:17 IST
UKPNP President Jamil Maqsood and Chairperson Shaukat Ali Kashmiri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Kashmir Solidarity Day approaches, leaders from the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) have openly criticized Pakistan's handling of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB). UKPNP leaders, Shaukat Ali Kashmiri and Jamil Maqsood, have accused the Pakistani government of implementing repressive policies.

Shaukat Ali Kashmiri asserts that Islamabad treats PoJK and PoGB more like colonies than autonomous regions. Highlighting ongoing resource exploitation and political repression, he claims that policies favoring the elite come at the expense of local communities struggling for basic necessities.

Jamil Maqsood echoed similar sentiments, condemning Pakistan's tactics of celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day while ignoring the genuine grievances of those in occupied territories. He points out that despite its support claims, Pakistan has failed to provide even basic administration to the region.

The duo noted a rise in protests against inflation, economic hurdles, and lack of development in PoJK and PoGB, calling for international intervention against human rights abuses. As February 5 nears, these voices underscore rising dissatisfaction with Islamabad's governance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

