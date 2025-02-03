Nick Muzin's 4 Lessons for Orthodox Jews in Politics

If you're an Orthodox Jew with political ambitions, the pull of public service can feel both exhilarating and daunting. The political arena demands sharp minds, perseverance, and a core set of values to guide you through its many challenges.

While politics may often seem like a clash of competing ideals and personalities, it is ultimately a field of opportunity where individuals like superlobbyist Nick Muzin have made meaningful contributions to society, offering valuable lessons for Orthodox Jews to navigate its complexities while staying true to themselves and their values.

“On Capitol Hill, you have a ton of Jewish groups and Jewish advocates from groups whether it's [the American Israel Public Affairs Committee] or it's the [Orthodox Union] or different groups,” Nick Muzin told the “Jews You Should Know” podcast.

Here are four essential lessons Muzin thinks you should consider as you embark on your political journey:

1. Embrace Your Identity — It’s an Asset

In politics, identity can feel like both a strength and a challenge, and for Orthodox Jews, being visibly Jewish might set you apart in certain circles, but that’s not a weakness — it’s a powerful asset. Your values, traditions, and unique perspective offer opportunities to connect with diverse groups and bring authenticity to your work.

Jewish identity often comes with deeply ingrained principles — a commitment to justice, community service, and tikkun olam (repairing the world). These values resonate across political and cultural boundaries, making it easier to build relationships and earn trust.

Remember that your identity is about the ethical framework and sense of purpose you bring to the table. Embrace who you are, and you’ll not only stand out but you’ll also inspire others to respect and value authenticity.

2. Learn To Build Coalitions — Politics Is About People

At its core, politics is about connecting with people, and in campaigning for office, shaping policy, or advocating for a cause, your success hinges on your ability to build coalitions by finding common ground with groups and individuals who may not agree on everything but share a key goal or interest.

Building coalitions requires listening, understanding, and communicating effectively. You don’t have to change your principles to win people over; you simply need to understand where others are coming from and find ways to collaborate.

“I help bring deals together and bring the government decision-makers to the table," Nick Muzin shares.

Perhaps you’re passionate about a policy issue that cuts across party lines, or you’re working to connect underserved communities to resources — coalition-building is about creating alliances that can drive real change.

To be a better leader and more effective advocate, you will need to speak to diverse communities — both Jewish and non-Jewish — and find ways to cultivate trust and mutual respect by being culturally aware and adaptable.

3. Be Versatile and Open to Pivoting

Politics, like life, rarely follows a straight path. The most successful leaders are often those who are willing to pivot, adapt, and embrace new opportunities as they arise. A rigid career plan might sound reassuring, but the political world rewards versatility and creativity.

Nick Muzin is a case in point. He started his career path by becoming a doctor — but then pivoted to law, where he began by working at the intersection of health care and the legal sector. “To bring about meaningful change, it's essential to see how health care, law, and policy are all interwoven, and how they each play critical roles in shaping society,” he says.

Maybe you’ll start as a campaign volunteer and discover a passion for communications, or you’ll enter policy work and realize your strengths lie in grassroots organizing. Your role may shift as you develop new skills or as circumstances around you change. Being open to these pivots will allow you to build a diverse and valuable toolkit that can serve you throughout your career.

This lesson surpasses your political work, as gaining experience in other fields such as law, medicine, business, or nonprofit work can make you a stronger, more well-rounded leader. The ability to connect dots between disciplines is an enormous asset in politics, where problem-solving often requires drawing on multiple areas of expertise.

Be curious, take risks, and don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. The more adaptable you are, the better you’ll navigate the unexpected twists of political life.

4. Stay Grounded in Your Values

Politics can be a challenging field, full of compromises, temptations, and moral gray areas. Without a strong ethical foundation, it’s easy to lose sight of what brought you into this arena in the first place.

Jewish teachings and traditions can serve as a compass in this regard. Ideas like tzedek (justice), derech eretz (ethical behavior), and chesed (kindness) offer a clear framework for how to conduct yourself in even the most high-pressure situations. A reputation for honesty, integrity, and consistency will earn you trust, respect, and lasting influence.

And always be true to yourself. “I have very diverse interests and I follow my passions and follow what interests me,” says Nick Muzin.

Nourishing your values takes effort. The political world may test your resolve, but those who stick to their moral compass often find the greatest success and satisfaction.

