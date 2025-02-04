Left Menu

UAE Sets Global Benchmark in Promoting Human Fraternity and Tolerance

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, commends the UAE's leadership under President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for its remarkable efforts in fostering human fraternity and tolerance globally. The UAE has set an example with its humanitarian initiatives, emphasizing values of peace and rejecting violence.

Arab Parliament President commends UAE's efforts in promoting human fraternity (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, has lauded the United Arab Emirates for its pioneering efforts in promoting human fraternity and tolerance on a global scale. On the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity, Al Yamahi highlighted the exceptional work done by the UAE under the leadership of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Yamahi emphasized that the UAE has established a deeply ingrained strategy of humanitarian work, marked by a commitment to aiding those in need. This strategy, he noted, is a manifestation of the UAE's dedication to fostering a global culture of tolerance and peace.

He further acknowledged that, following the directives of President Al Nahyan, the UAE has attained a leading global position in humanitarian endeavours. These initiatives not only promote peace but also champion the values of human fraternity, becoming a source of national pride and international admiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

