Royal Walkthrough: Prince Edward Explores Mumbai's Historic Gems

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, visited Mumbai, exploring historical sites at Raj Bhavan with Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan. Accompanied by British diplomatic officials, the Duke toured significant venues including a renowned underground bunker, continuing a family tradition of royal visits to India's iconic locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:00 IST
Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward with the Governor of Maharashtra CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday (Photo/@CPRGuv). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, embarked on a historic exploration in Mumbai this Sunday, engaging with Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the renowned Raj Bhavan. During his visit, Prince Edward delved into the rich heritage of the governor's residence, paying particular attention to the British-era underground bunker, as part of a comprehensive tour.

Guided by Governor's Principal Secretary Pravin Darade and Public Relations Officer Umesh Kashikar, the Duke toured several prestigious venues including 'Jal Kiran' guest house and 'Jal Vihar' state banquet hall. His journey through history was marked by notable references, including the significant 'Jal Lakshan' guest house, known for accommodating Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during their 1961 visit.

Prince Edward's visit was further enriched by the presence of British Deputy High Commissioner Harjinder Kang and other diplomats, underscoring the enduring ties between the UK and India. Historically a British Government House, Raj Bhavan has served as a symbol of continuity and change through India's transition from colonial rule to independence, yet remains a hub for diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

