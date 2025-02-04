Left Menu

US Military Deports Migrants to India Amid Stricter Immigration Policies

The US is enforcing stricter border and immigration policies, highlighted by military deportation flights, most notably to India. A US embassy spokesperson reiterated the irrevocable stance on illegal migration. The Pentagon is executing deportations as part of a broader initiative targeting over 5,000 immigrants in US centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:47 IST
Representative Image (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move underscoring its stern approach to immigration, the United States has reportedly deported migrants to India via a military aircraft, marking one of the farthest destinations under the current administration. While specifics remain undisclosed, a spokesperson from the US Embassy confirmed the United States' vigorous enforcement of its border and immigration laws.

The official underscored the message that unauthorized migration poses substantial risks and challenges. The Pentagon has recently initiated facilities to deport over 5,000 immigrants currently held in US detention centers located in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California. These operations signify the administration's commitment to curbing illegal migration.

Military flights, albeit costly, have become pivotal in these deportation efforts, previously targeting nations like Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras. In one such instance, a flight to Guatemala involved an expenditure exceeding USD 4,675 per migrant. Indian officials, represented by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, pledged to assist in the repatriation of Indian nationals residing abroad without proper documentation, provided necessary verification of nationality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

