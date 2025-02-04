India-EU Ties: A Stabilizing Force in Global Uncertainty

In a speech underscoring India-EU relations, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar labeled the partnership as a 'stabilizing factor' amid global unpredictability. Speaking at the IIC-Bruegel Annual Seminar in Delhi, he highlighted the growing importance of this relationship, particularly through interactions with the European Commission, hinting at future collaborations.

Jaishankar emphasized the strategic awakening of Europe over recent years as a catalyst for deeper engagement with India. He noted that sectors like defense, security, and technology are witnessing enhanced cooperation. 'The India-EU relationship is more important than ever before,' he asserted, reflecting on the intensified engagement with the European Commission.

India and the EU stand as two of the largest global economies with intertwined synergies and robust trade opportunities. The EU is India's top trading partner while India ranks ninth for the EU. The total EU-India trade in goods is valued at €113.3 billion, with significant exports and imports creating a trade surplus for India.

