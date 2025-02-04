Trump to Withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council Amid Criticism

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Tuesday, marking the formal withdrawal of the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and ceasing future funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), according to Politico. The move, based on an official document, is expected to significantly alter U.S. engagement with UN human rights efforts.

A White House official confirmed the signing, initially scheduled for Monday, was postponed to Tuesday. A fact sheet provided by the White House criticized the UN Human Rights Council for failing to fulfill its duties and for functioning as a protective body for nations committing severe human rights abuses.

The document highlighted the UNHRC's perceived bias, stating it focuses disproportionately on Israel, passing more resolutions against Israel in 2018 than against Syria, Iran, and North Korea combined. This move coincides with recent legislation from Israel's Knesset demanding the cessation of UNRWA operations within its territory by January 30, despite UNRWA's ongoing services in disputed regions.

