Left Menu

Trump to Withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council Amid Criticism

President Trump plans to sign an executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the UN Human Rights Council and halting UNRWA funding. The White House criticizes the UNHRC's bias, particularly against Israel, as the Israeli parliament also pushes for UNRWA's exit, impacting operations in East Jerusalem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:19 IST
Trump to Withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council Amid Criticism
US President Donald Trump (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Tuesday, marking the formal withdrawal of the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and ceasing future funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), according to Politico. The move, based on an official document, is expected to significantly alter U.S. engagement with UN human rights efforts.

A White House official confirmed the signing, initially scheduled for Monday, was postponed to Tuesday. A fact sheet provided by the White House criticized the UN Human Rights Council for failing to fulfill its duties and for functioning as a protective body for nations committing severe human rights abuses.

The document highlighted the UNHRC's perceived bias, stating it focuses disproportionately on Israel, passing more resolutions against Israel in 2018 than against Syria, Iran, and North Korea combined. This move coincides with recent legislation from Israel's Knesset demanding the cessation of UNRWA operations within its territory by January 30, despite UNRWA's ongoing services in disputed regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025