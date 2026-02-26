Culinary Diplomacy: Reena Pushkarna's Impact on India-Israel Relations

Reena Pushkarna, an iconic figure in Israel's culinary scene and a prominent Indian Indian-origin restaurateur, has found mention in a high-profile address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Netanyahu recounted how Pushkarna played a pivotal role in his personal life.

The Prime Minister fondly remembered his first dates at an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv, operated by Pushkarna, a moment that has strengthened his bond with his wife Sara. His acknowledgment of Pushkarna signifies her role not just as a chef but as a subtle diplomat in fostering India-Israel relations through her culinary expertise.

In 2017, during Narendra Modi's inaugural visit to Israel, Netanyahu called upon Pushkarna to prepare a special meal at his residence. Her contributions have not gone unnoticed, earning her the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award and respect from both Indian and Jewish communities in Israel. Pushkarna's story symbolizes the power of food as a cultural bridge between nations.