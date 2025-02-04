Left Menu

China Strikes Back: Antitrust Probe on Google Amid Tariff Tensions

China has launched an antitrust investigation into Google and imposed new tariffs on US goods, escalating tensions sparked by the US's new levy on Chinese products. China has also added two American firms to its 'unreliable entity list', with a complaint filed to the WTO amid global trade upheaval.

China has announced an antitrust investigation into US tech giant Google, citing potential violations of the country's Anti-Monopoly Law, according to reports from the Global Times. This move comes as a direct response to new tariffs imposed by the United States on Chinese goods, indicative of escalating trade tensions between the two economic powers.

The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council revealed plans for a 15-percent additional tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas imports starting February 10. Other American products, such as crude oil and pickup trucks, will face a 10-percent tariff hike, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Furthermore, Beijing has targeted PVH Corp. and Illumina, Inc., placing them on its 'unreliable entity list'. The Chinese Commerce Ministry accuses these companies of deviating from regular market practices and adopting discriminatory measures against Chinese firms, gravely affecting their legitimate rights.

These retaliatory actions by China follow the US administration's decision under President Donald Trump to enhance tariffs on all Chinese goods. Trump's administration cites Beijing's reluctance in curbing the illegal drug flow as the impetus for these heightened tariffs.

In defense of its trade rights, China has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), criticizing the US tariff increases as violations of WTO regulations, and labeling them as unilateral and protectionist. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce expressed concerns about the destabilization of the global supply chain and disruption of China-US economic cooperation due to these US policies.

