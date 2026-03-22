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Trump's Ultimatum: Tensions Surge Over Strait of Hormuz

Amid escalating tensions, President Donald Trump threatened Iran over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil transportation route. Iranian missile strikes near Israel's nuclear site mark a significant escalation in the conflict, as both nations prepare for further military confrontations affecting global energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-03-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 10:29 IST
Trump's Ultimatum: Tensions Surge Over Strait of Hormuz
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  • Egypt

In a dire warning, President Donald Trump announced intentions to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within 48 hours.

The provocative statement came as Iranian missiles struck areas near Israel, intensifying the geopolitical conflict and impacting global oil transportation.

The ongoing hostilities, driven by strategic military maneuvers, place crucial energy infrastructures at risk, with potential repercussions for the world economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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