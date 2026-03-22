Trump's Ultimatum: Tensions Surge Over Strait of Hormuz

In a dire warning, President Donald Trump announced intentions to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within 48 hours.

The provocative statement came as Iranian missiles struck areas near Israel, intensifying the geopolitical conflict and impacting global oil transportation.

The ongoing hostilities, driven by strategic military maneuvers, place crucial energy infrastructures at risk, with potential repercussions for the world economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)