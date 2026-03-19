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India's Strategic Push at WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference

India intends to bolster the WTO during the ministerial meeting in Cameroon. Key topics include the e-commerce moratorium, fisheries subsidies, and the Investment Facilitation for Development agreement. Discussions may also address tariffs from the Trump era. India supports strengthening WTO's role in global trade amid geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:51 IST
India's Strategic Push at WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference
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India is set to advocate for a stronger World Trade Organization (WTO) presence at the forthcoming ministerial meeting in Cameroon. This move comes as global trade faces disruptions triggered by geopolitical tensions, officials announced on Thursday.

Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, will represent the country at the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) of the WTO scheduled from March 26 to 29, 2026, in Yaounde, Cameroon. Key issues on India's agenda include the e-commerce moratorium, fisheries subsidies, and the China-driven proposal for an Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) agreement.

In addition to these topics, WTO member nations might also revisit tariffs initiated by the Trump administration. The objective is to underscore the importance of multilateral trade while endeavoring to make WTO more effective. The conference aims to achieve clarity on defining e-commerce and deliberating on the inclusion of IFD in Annex 4, seeking better investment climates across member economies. Additionally, agriculture discussions are anticipated to be a focus area.

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