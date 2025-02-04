Left Menu

Bangladesh High Court Demands Response on Chinmoy Krishna Das Bail Plea

The Bangladesh High Court has ordered the government to justify why Chinmoy Krishna Das should not be granted bail. Das, facing sedition charges, had his initial plea rejected. His legal team anticipates a hearing next week, with increasing public interest surrounding the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:39 IST
Bangladesh High Court Demands Response on Chinmoy Krishna Das Bail Plea
Arrested ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das (File Photo: X/ @hindu8789). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh High Court has issued a directive to the government to provide an explanation as to why bail should not be granted to Chinmoy Krishna Das, as confirmed by his legal representative. Das, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote, faces sedition charges after allegedly insulting the national flag. After his initial bail request was denied by a Chittagong court on January 2, Das sought recourse from the High Court.

Apurba Kumar Bhattachariya, Das' lawyer, indicated that the government must respond within a two-week timeframe. Arrested on November 25 last year at Dhaka airport, Das has remained in custody. His legal team submitted the bail request to the High Court on January 12, following the Chittagong court's refusal. Bhattachariya remains hopeful for a swift hearing, suggesting it could occur next week, as the High Court attends to ongoing cases on Sundays and Mondays.

The bail plea involves arguments highlighting Das' respect for his homeland, equating it to filial respect. Despite these defenses, the Chittagong court, presided over by Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam, denied the request, influenced by the prosecution's arguments under Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan. The case continues to attract public interest, particularly as Das, a former ISKCON leader, remains in custody. Das' legal team is optimistic about a favorable judgment, which could shape the subsequent legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025