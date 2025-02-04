Bangladesh High Court Demands Response on Chinmoy Krishna Das Bail Plea

The Bangladesh High Court has issued a directive to the government to provide an explanation as to why bail should not be granted to Chinmoy Krishna Das, as confirmed by his legal representative. Das, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote, faces sedition charges after allegedly insulting the national flag. After his initial bail request was denied by a Chittagong court on January 2, Das sought recourse from the High Court.

Apurba Kumar Bhattachariya, Das' lawyer, indicated that the government must respond within a two-week timeframe. Arrested on November 25 last year at Dhaka airport, Das has remained in custody. His legal team submitted the bail request to the High Court on January 12, following the Chittagong court's refusal. Bhattachariya remains hopeful for a swift hearing, suggesting it could occur next week, as the High Court attends to ongoing cases on Sundays and Mondays.

The bail plea involves arguments highlighting Das' respect for his homeland, equating it to filial respect. Despite these defenses, the Chittagong court, presided over by Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam, denied the request, influenced by the prosecution's arguments under Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan. The case continues to attract public interest, particularly as Das, a former ISKCON leader, remains in custody. Das' legal team is optimistic about a favorable judgment, which could shape the subsequent legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)