Opposition Leaders Demand Fresh Elections in Pakistan Amid Rigging Allegations

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition leaders are urging fresh elections in Pakistan, alleging that the previous polls were rigged. Leaders from various parties attended a dinner meeting to discuss political strategies and criticized the government's actions, emphasizing the need for fair representation and constitutional rights.

The chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has reiterated his demand for fresh elections in Pakistan, citing alleged rigging in polls held on February 8 last year. According to The Express Tribune, these remarks were made following a dinner event attended by notable political figures, including PTI's Asad Qaiser and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of the Awaam Pakistan party.

Addressing reporters, Rehman urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government to step down in favor of new elections, expressing his discontent with the expired tenure of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. Despite the recent constitutional amendment to extend Raja's term, Rehman emphasized the need for consultations on the CEC's appointment, arguing that the current government no longer represents the will of the people.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi resonated with Rehman's sentiments, highlighting the importance of safeguarding constitutional rights. The leaders reached a consensus on demanding fresh elections and the release of political prisoners, decrying what they termed as 'fascism'. Meanwhile, PTI plans to mark February 8 as a black day, protesting their alleged stolen mandate during last year's elections. In a related statement, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar criticized the federal and provincial governments for their actions.

